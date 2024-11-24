 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Clamour for more underpasses in densely populated NH 66 corridor

Residents along the Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor have intensified protests over inadequate underpasses, citing safety and accessibility concerns as the highway is being six-laned

Updated - November 24, 2024 01:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
A women’s wall organised by Kudumbashree activists demanding the construction of an underpass at Cheranalloor as part of the national highway development.

A women’s wall organised by Kudumbashree activists demanding the construction of an underpass at Cheranalloor as part of the national highway development. | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Residents on either side of the Edappally-Muthakunnam NH 66 corridor have intensified their protest, seeking more underpasses in the densely populated stretch where the highway is being six-laned.

They cited the Kunnumpuram-Varapuzha stretch as an example of such a locale, where pedestrians have a harrowing time crossing the road. This has in turn resulted in residents and others having to walk for a few kilometres up to the nearest underpass in order to reach the other side of the road. They include students and others who have to reach schools, hospitals, markets, and places of worship located less than 100 metres away, on the opposite side, said sources in the National Highway Avakasa Samrakshana Samithi.

A ‘women’s wall’ was organised along the stretch on Friday (November 23), demanding that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ready adequate number of underpasses on the highway that was being widened as part of the six-laning of the Thiruvananthapuram-Kasaragod NH 66. The attendees included over 4,000 people — members of the Kudumbashree womens’ self-help group (SHG) and their family members. This would be followed by the submission of a ‘mass postal petition’ to the NHAI and the State and Central governments.

The Samithi and the Cheranalloor Development Committee have been spearheading agitations demanding more underpasses and the construction of drains and service roads at the same level as that of plots on either side. Faced with complaints about the ‘high’ level at which drains and service roads were being built, Cheranalloor grama panchayat had issued a stop memo and sought a relook at their design. This was after residents, traders, and others expressed fear that their land and buildings would get inundated in case of a heavy rainfall.

The Cheranalloor Development Committee had earlier reiterated its demand that works be done as per guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Published - November 24, 2024 01:37 am IST

Related Topics

Kochi / Kerala / road safety

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.