ADVERTISEMENT

Clamour for bridges parallel to Goshree bridges gets louder

May 16, 2023 06:34 am | Updated 05:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The first Goshree bridge has only two-lane width. There has been demand that the GIDA build bridges parallel to the first and last of the trio of Goshree bridges. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

The perpetual traffic snarls in the High Court-Vypeen corridor and the recent traffic chaos in the city and Goshree islands in connection with the national ophthalmology meet at Lulu Bolghatty International Convention Centre, have accentuated the demand that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) build the long-overdue bridges parallel to the first and last of the trio of Goshree bridges.

Last week’s snarls, the result of approximately 9,000 delegates converging at the centre in over 5,000 cars, witnessed serpentine queue of vehicles getting stuck in different directions from Bolghatty Island Junction, and the first Goshree bridge that has only two-lane width. Police personnel said they had a gruelling time trying to unwind the snarls that spilled over onto Banerjee Road and Shanmukham Road.

Stating that such massive traffic hold-ups that lasted for hours must not recur, Goshree Action Council chairman Majnu Komath said many commuters had to deboard vehicles and walk up to their destinations due to the chaos. “I had to forego attending a ceremony. The number of vehicles that would rely on the trio of bridges would increase phenomenally when the Coastal Highway through Vypeen and the Munambam-Azheekode bridge that would link Ernakulam with Thrissur, became a reality a few years down the lane.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The GIDA and the State government must accord priority to building two-lane bridges parallel to the first and last of the Goshree bridges. They could be built without land acquisition since reclaimed land was already available, he added.

The widening of the bridges was already overdue, said George Kattunilath, general secretary of Greater Cochin Development Watch, an NGO that has been demanding among others, the improvement of transportation infrastructure in the Goshree region. “The widening process must go hand in hand with the development of Chathiath-Mamangalam Road, which has been in the cold storage for over two decades despite budgetary allocations. The road will considerably decongest Banerjee Road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US