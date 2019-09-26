Claims on religious conversion attempt spark protest

A joint statement issued by the leaders of various Muslim organisations and activists has alleged covert attempts to misinterpret a recent case of love affair and suspected sexual assault as ‘love jihad’ to create communal tension.

They also called upon the State government and the police to take such false propagations seriously and conduct a fair investigation into the incidents.

The statement, which was issued soon after the arrest of a 19-year old youth from Kozhikode district on Tuesday on the charges of suspected sexual assault on a 19-year old girl, claimed that the National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) investigation into such suspected ‘love jihad’ cases and illegal religious conversion activities in the country had already uncovered the truth.

The statement signed by about 30 persons including prominent writers said the latest attempt was to create an unwanted fear among people against Islam.

Though NIA had conducted investigation into 11 out of the 89 suspected love jihad cases, there was not even a single trustworthy incident, the statement claimed.

The Solidarity Youth Movement which came up openly against the ‘love jihad’ propagation also lodged a petition with the Nadakkavu police on Thursday seeking an investigation.

It was on last Tuesday that Mohammed Jassim, suspect in a sexual assault case, was arrested by the Medical College police. He was arrested following the complaint of the victim’s father who claimed it as a case of ‘love jihad’.

Demand for NIA probe

At a press conference here on Thursday, the leaders of the Catholic Congress under the Thamarassery diocese again repeated their demand for an NIA investigation into the latest incident in which they accused the arrested youth of trying to convert the alleged sexual assault victim to Islam.

They also said the association workers would take out a protest rally from the Sarovaram bio-park to the Collectorate on Friday expressing solidarity with the legal fight of the girl to get justice, they said.

Meanwhile, the Medical College police said the youth was charged only for the suspected sexual assault on the girl and the attempt to abduct her.

He surrendered at the police station after his bail application was rejected by a court, they said.