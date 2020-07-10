CKC collects 6,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste

Clean Kerala Company Ltd. (CKC) has collected 6,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from 395 local bodies in various districts for resuming refuse processing, once the lockdown curbs are eased.
The local bodies collected the waste comprising plastic, electronic, rubber, and leather goods from houses and institutions in these districts, said company managing director P. Kesavan Nair. Clean Kerala Company is a joint initiative of the State government and local bodies for managing non-biodegradable waste.
Green army’s fight
The local bodies have formed Haritha Karma Sena (green army), comprising 32,000 members, for waste collection in association with Kudumbashree. The waste collected by the sena members is being stored at material recovery centres. The company will collect it from there and pass it over to recycling units or process it otherwise. The plastic waste that could not be reused will be shredded and used for road tarring.
Following the outbreak of COVID-19, waste collection and functioning of the recovery centres have come to a complete halt. Even the waste collected before lockdown could not be moved.
Stored in godowns
As per a directive of the government, the company moved the waste kept at the recovery centres to its district godowns. The waste collected as part of the pre-monsoon cleaning was also moved to its godowns .
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath