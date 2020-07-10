CKC collects 6,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste

Clean Kerala Company Ltd. (CKC) has collected 6,000 tonnes of non-biodegradable waste from 395 local bodies in various districts for resuming refuse processing, once the lockdown curbs are eased.

The local bodies collected the waste comprising plastic, electronic, rubber, and leather goods from houses and institutions in these districts, said company managing director P. Kesavan Nair. Clean Kerala Company is a joint initiative of the State government and local bodies for managing non-biodegradable waste.

Green army’s fight

The local bodies have formed Haritha Karma Sena (green army), comprising 32,000 members, for waste collection in association with Kudumbashree. The waste collected by the sena members is being stored at material recovery centres. The company will collect it from there and pass it over to recycling units or process it otherwise. The plastic waste that could not be reused will be shredded and used for road tarring.

Following the outbreak of COVID-19, waste collection and functioning of the recovery centres have come to a complete halt. Even the waste collected before lockdown could not be moved.

Stored in godowns

As per a directive of the government, the company moved the waste kept at the recovery centres to its district godowns. The waste collected as part of the pre-monsoon cleaning was also moved to its godowns .