C.K. Sreedharan threatens to file defamation suit against KPCC chief

November 21, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress leader C.K. Sreedharan, who left the party to join the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], has threatened to file a defamation suit against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, who had alleged that he had played a key role in exonerating CPI(M) leader P. Mohanan in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case.

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sreedharan said the KPCC chief’s statement was defamatory, untrue, and false. He added that it would be examined whether the statement was contempt of court.

Mr. Sudhakaran raised the allegation during a speech at Chitarikkal in Kasaragod on Sunday. He said that Mr. Sreedharan’s association with the CPI(M) was not recent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US