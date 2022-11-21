  1. EPaper
C.K. Sreedharan threatens to file defamation suit against KPCC chief

November 21, 2022 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Congress leader C.K. Sreedharan, who left the party to join the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPIM], has threatened to file a defamation suit against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran, who had alleged that he had played a key role in exonerating CPI(M) leader P. Mohanan in the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case.

Mr. Sreedharan said the KPCC chief’s statement was defamatory, untrue, and false. He added that it would be examined whether the statement was contempt of court.

Mr. Sudhakaran raised the allegation during a speech at Chitarikkal in Kasaragod on Sunday. He said that Mr. Sreedharan’s association with the CPI(M) was not recent.

