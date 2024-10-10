GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CJM enquiry against Kerala CM only routine as per a criminal miscellaneous petition, Minister tells Assembly

Replying to a submission moved by Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Minister M.B. Rajesh terms court’s move a routine response to ‘a criminal miscellaneous petition’ filed by a private individual

Published - October 10, 2024 01:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file) | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh told the Kerala Assembly on Thursday (October 10, 2024) that the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Ernakulam, had ordered the police to find out whether there was any ground to proceed against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the grounds that he had incited violence during the Cabinet’s Navakerala Sadas tour. 

Replying to a submission moved by Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Mr Rajesh termed the court’s move a routine response to “a criminal miscellaneous petition” filed by a private individual. He said it was no judgement on Mr Vijayan. He said the Cabinet had undertaken the tour to interact directly with the people and broadcast the State’s development and welfare activities.

Assault of Youth Congress workers by DYFI activists: Court asks police to investigate complaint against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Mr Satheesan said the president of the District Congress Committee in Ernakulam, Mohammed Shiyas, had moved the court accusing Mr Vijayan of stirring up violence by terming the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] brutal attack on Congress demonstrators opposing the Navakerala Sadas at Kallyaseri in Kannur district.

He said the CP(I(M) activists fell upon Congress workers with iron rods and flower pots when they raised black flags as the bus transporting Mr Vijayan and his Cabinet swept by. The attack resulted in grievous head injuries to several Congress workers, compelling the police to register a case of attempted murder. 

He said in Alappuzha, the Chief Minister’s security officers stepped out of their official vehicle and beat up Youth Congress protesters taken into custody by the local police before the arrival of the bus ferrying the Cabinet.

“The video capture of the attack went viral. However, the Alappuzha police dismissed the case, citing a lack of evidence. The UDF would oppose the travesty of justice legally and politically”, he said. 

