CJI to release book on trees

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud will release a book Traditional Trees of Bharat complied and edited by Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhavan, Goa, at 11.30 a.m. on October 19 (Saturday).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will receive the first copy of the book, which is based on a symposium on traditional trees of India — ’Vriksha Vygnanika Sadassu’ — held at Raj Bhavan earlier. This is also Mr. Pillai’s 244th book, says a press release issued from Raj Bhavan.