ADVERTISEMENT

Ciza Thomas posted as engineering college principal

March 06, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

KTU V-C in-charge had been removed as senior joint director of Technical Education Directorate

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education department on Monday issued orders to post APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas as Principal of the Government Engineering College (GEC), Barton Hill, here. The posting came in the wake of a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KTA) order that the government provide Dr. Thomas a posting in the district. She had been removed as senior joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education, with former KTU Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M.S. replacing her in the post a week ago.

In her plea before the KAT, Dr. Thomas said she suspected efforts being made by some officials to post her to a northern district in Kerala to restrain her from discharging the additional duties and functions of the KTU V-C. Since her appointment by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as KTU V-C under controversial circumstances, Dr. Thomas’ increasingly fraught relations with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has taken a toll on the functioning of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US