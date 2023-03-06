Ciza Thomas posted as engineering college principal

March 06, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Higher Education department on Monday issued orders to post APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas as Principal of the Government Engineering College (GEC), Barton Hill, here. The posting came in the wake of a Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KTA) order that the government provide Dr. Thomas a posting in the district. She had been removed as senior joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education, with former KTU Vice-Chancellor Rajasree M.S. replacing her in the post a week ago.

In her plea before the KAT, Dr. Thomas said she suspected efforts being made by some officials to post her to a northern district in Kerala to restrain her from discharging the additional duties and functions of the KTU V-C. Since her appointment by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as KTU V-C under controversial circumstances, Dr. Thomas’ increasingly fraught relations with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has taken a toll on the functioning of the university.