Ciza Thomas moves KAT, seeks stay on disciplinary action

A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas moved the Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) on Thursday seeking a stay on the disciplinary proceedings initiated by the government against her.

The Principal Bench led by chairman C.K. Abdul Rehim, which accepted the application, is likely to consider the case on Friday.

Dr. Thomas, who justified her action of accepting her temporary appointment as Vice-Chancellor, accused the government of acting against her with mala fide intention to delay pensionary benefits. She is set to retire this month.

Show-cause notice issued

The government had served her a show-cause notice a week ago for allegedly violating the Kerala Government Servants’ Conduct Rules by assuming additional charge of the KTU V-C without obtaining the government’s consent. The act, the order stated, amounted to indiscipline.

In her plea, she claims to have been harassed and victimised for obeying the orders of the Governor, who had directed her to perform the duties of the KTU V-C. The show-cause notice was issued by the government after many attempts to displace her from the post of V-C in-charge failed, she contended.

She also submitted that the government cannot take any action against her for taking up the charge of the V-C on the orders of the constitutional head of the State.

While the government had recently removed her as senior joint director at the Directorate of Technical Education, she was subsequently posted as Principal of the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, following an order by KAT that directed the government to provide her a posting in the capital district.