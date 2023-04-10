Civil Supplies Minister takes up State’s demands with Centre

April 10, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil visited New Delhi to take up various demands of the State with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Monday.

In a statement, Mr. Anil said he conveyed to the Secretary (Food and Public Distribution) the State’s demand to distribute the Jaya and Surekha varieties of rice, grown in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, through the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

The Centre has also agreed to consider a plea to permit the distribution of rice, supplied through the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) and lying unused in ration shops, among ration card holders who come under the ambit of the National Food Security Act.

The State’s demand to increase allocation of subsidised and non-subsidised kerosene was turned down.