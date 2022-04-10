Civil society leaders urge CPI(M) to abandon SilverLine project

April 10, 2022 20:05 IST

They see project as part of neo-liberal, corporate-driven agenda

Accusing the LDF Government in Kerala of walking into a trap laid by the Centre to promote corporate interests, a group of prominent civil society leaders in India, including researchers, academics and activists, has penned an open letter to the CPI(M) national leadership calling for steps to scrap the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail corridor project.

The letter said the Statewide protests against the project could not be simply passed over as “politically motivated.”

“We understand that they are genuine community voices, and many of them are voices from the same people who stood strongly with the Left Democratic Front and had voted it to power,” the letter said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

These voices need to be read as warning signals, it warned, adding that these people could gravitate to the right wing, posing a threat to the ruling LDF.

The letter pointed out that many of the co-travellers of the political Left, including social scientists, economists, civil society movements, environmentalists, engineers, writers, cultural leaders, journalists and development economists, had also warned against going ahead with the project, citing its environmental and economic impact on the state.

Pointing out that the CPI(M) had opposed the high-speed rail project on the Mumbai-Ahmadabad route, the letter said it was shocking to see the party using all means, including coercion to silence the strong voices of protest against the SilveLine project.

The signatories, including Meera Sanghamitra and Suhas Kolhekar of the National Alliance of People’s Movements; K. Babu Rao, Human Rights Forum; Joseph Tharamagalam, Ayyankali chair, MG University; Dr. Gabriele Dietrich, Pennuramai Iyakkam, Shewli K., Tata Institute of Social Sciences; Daniel Jose, Climate Front India; and Sagari Ramdas, Food Sovereignty Alliance India, among others, felt that the Communist parties and the Left, especially the CPI(M) and the CPI should desist from falling into the same line of thinking as the other neo-liberal parties in India. They called on the State government to scrap the project and return to a people-centric and inclusive development agenda.