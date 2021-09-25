Civil Services exam | Sixth ranked Meera does State proud

Revenue Minister K. Rajan congratulating K. Meera, sixth rank holder in the Civil Services examination.

Thrissur

25 September 2021 09:00 IST

Thrissur resident says mother’s dream fulfilled, hopes to help in nation-building

“It is my mother’s dream. With hard work anybody can secure a good rank in the Civil Services examinations,” said Meera K. of Kolazhy at Pottore in Thrissur district who has won the sixth rank in Civil Services examinations. She is the State topper.

Ms. Meera, who did her BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Thrissur Government Engineering College in 2016, got a job in Bengaluru through campus selection. However, she discontinued it for cracking Civil Services examinations. Ms. Meera has cracked the examination in her fourth attempt.

“The country is going through a tough time. I expect I can contribute effectively. I am very happy to come in the first ten ranks. I never expected it,” the 27-year-old added.

Ms. Meera completed her higher secondary education from Kulapathi Munshi Bhavans Vidyamandir, Pottore.

Her father, K. Ramdas, runs a construction company while her mother, K. Radhika, is a teacher at NSS High School, Mundathikkode.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Thrissur Collector Haritha V. Kumar and Xavier Chittilappilly, MLA, met Meera at her house.

“The entire State is proud of Ms. Meera. It gives additional joy that she got selected in the Kerala cadre itself,” the Minister said.