Kerala

Civil Services exam | Sixth ranked Meera does State proud

Revenue Minister K. Rajan congratulating K. Meera, sixth rank holder in the Civil Services examination.  

“It is my mother’s dream. With hard work anybody can secure a good rank in the Civil Services examinations,” said Meera K. of Kolazhy at Pottore in Thrissur district who has won the sixth rank in Civil Services examinations. She is the State topper.

Ms. Meera, who did her BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Thrissur Government Engineering College in 2016, got a job in Bengaluru through campus selection. However, she discontinued it for cracking Civil Services examinations. Ms. Meera has cracked the examination in her fourth attempt.

“The country is going through a tough time. I expect I can contribute effectively. I am very happy to come in the first ten ranks. I never expected it,” the 27-year-old added.

Ms. Meera completed her higher secondary education from Kulapathi Munshi Bhavans Vidyamandir, Pottore.

Her father, K. Ramdas, runs a construction company while her mother, K. Radhika, is a teacher at NSS High School, Mundathikkode.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Thrissur Collector Haritha V. Kumar and Xavier Chittilappilly, MLA, met Meera at her house.

“The entire State is proud of Ms. Meera. It gives additional joy that she got selected in the Kerala cadre itself,” the Minister said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 9:02:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/civil-services-exam-sixth-ranked-meera-does-state-proud/article36662262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY