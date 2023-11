November 16, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The activities of the Civil Services Club (Projwalam) at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala will be launched on Friday. It will be inaugurated by Defence PRO Sudha S. Namboothiri at 10.30 a.m.

E.K. Namboothiri, Principal of the college, will preside. S. Nataraja Iyer, director, KVM Institute of Management, Rajkumar, Principal of KVM College of Engineering and Information Technology and others will attend the function.

