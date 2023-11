November 18, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Projwalam, a civil services club at KVM College of Arts and Science, Cherthala, was launched on Friday.

It was inaugurated by Sudha S. Namboothiri, spokesperson, Ministry of Defence.

Mementoes and certificates were distributed to students who won prizes in various competitions conducted by the civil services club.

E.K. Namboothiri, Principal of KVM College of Arts and Science, presided.

