Civil service training for ST candidates under way

ST Development dept. to pay for fee, accommodation for 20 people

Forty people from various Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities in 10 districts of the State have begun a month-long orientation programme in Civil Services training at the Kerala State Civil Service Academy here.

The free residential programme, organised by the Scheduled Tribes Development department, is intended to increase the participation of tribal community members in the Civil Services.

Candidates below the age of 30 from the Scheduled Tribes who have secured at least 50% marks in undergraduate studies are participating in the orientation programme. They are being trained in the basics—what and how to prepare for the civil service examinations. At the end of the training, the 40 candidates will be assessed and the academy will assist the 20 best to select the course and institutions of their choice anywhere in the country where they can prepare for the Civil Services examinations. Their coaching fee, travel and accommodation (hostel, paying guest and so on) costs will be met by the department.

Department officials say a flexible system for meeting all expenses of the trainees is being adopted by the government. An amount of ₹70 lakh has been approved for a year for the orientation, fee for the coaching, and other expenses in the centres preferred by the candidates.

Guidance camps

The department also conducted guidance sessions for tribal students who had cleared the Class 10 examinations. The guidance sessions in fact began before the results were published.

Project officers under the Integrated Tribal Development Project and tribal development officers were directed to conduct at least one guidance session under each of the 54 tribal extension offices in the State.

The guidance sessions covered how to apply for the single-window Plus One higher secondary admission, the streams and subject combinations available, and so on.

The officials said they were able to cover a good number of the students who had passed the SSLC examinations. In Attappady alone, nearly 600 students took part in the guidance sessions.