Civil service rank-holders feted

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting a memento to Dilip K. Kainikkara, the State topper at the Civil Services Examination, at a ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has exhorted budding civil servants to persevere to achieve the country’s founding ideals of social and economic equality that remained unfulfilled goals.

He also urged them to become crusaders against the evil of corruption throughout their careers. He was speaking while inaugurating a felicitation ceremony for the Civil Services and Forest Services toppers who graduated from the Kerala State Civil Service Academy here on Monday.

Cautioning against tendencies that threatened to drive a wedge into social unity in the country, Mr. Vijayan urged future bureaucrats to adopt a strong stance against such attempts to preserve secularism and spur the nation’s progress.

The Chief Minister stressed on the efforts made by the government to enhance the facilities of the State Civil Service Academy. Sub centres have also been launched in various parts of the State to increase accessibility for students from all cross-sections. As many as 27 Civil Services and three Forest Services toppers were felicitated on the occasion.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, Principal Secretary (Higher Education) Ishita Roy, State Police Chief Anil Kant, and Centre for Continuing Education Kerala director V. Vigneshwari, also participated.