Civil service protection rally enters Kozhikode district

November 08, 2023 08:36 am | Updated 08:36 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The civil service protection rally organised by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations, which started from Kasaragod on November 1, entered Kozhikode district on Tuesday. Inaugurating the rally at Kallachi near Nadapuram, E.K. Vijayan, MLA, said the campaign against civil servants that they were a liability to society was false. Organising committee district chairman Rajeendran Kappalli presided. The rally halted at Vadakara on Tuesday and will resume from Kunnamangalam on Wednesday. The district-level valedictory event will be held at Muthalakkulam ground in the evening. The rally will then proceed to Malappuram district and conclude in Thiruvananthapuram on December 7, a press release said.

