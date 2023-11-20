Civil service protection rally enters Idukki district

November 20, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Statewide ‘padayatra’ taken out by the Joint Council of State Service Organisations seeking demands such as scrapping the contributory pension scheme and corruption-free civil service system entered Idukki district on Monday.

“At a time when the neoliberal policies aggressively pursued by this country are destroying all sectors, the fight against it should be intensified,” said Joint Council General Secretary Jayachandran Kallingal addressing the padayatra meetings at various centres in the district.

The first day of the two-day-long padayatra in the district concluded at Nedumkandam on Monday. Communist Party of India (CPI) Idukki district secretary K. Salimkumar inaugurated the meeting. Joint Council State council member S. Sukumaran, among others, attended the meeting.

The second day of the padayatra will begin at Kumaramangalam on Tuesday morning and conclude at Thodupuzha. Former Minister and CPI leader Mullakkara Ratnakaran will inaugurate the concluding session at Thodupuzha.

