Civil service aspirants told to put in consistent efforts for knowledge acquisition

Consistent efforts to acquire knowledge, ability to handle setbacks, and prioritising time and effort are three key factors that lead to success in the civil service examinations, Cibilu Pradeep, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, said here on Thursday.

Addressing students at the Civil Service Aspirants’ meet held at Mar Ivanios College on Thursday, she stressed the need for students to balance short- term enjoyments with long- term goals and build up the resilience to overcome setbacks. Ms. Pradeep urged the students to prioritise knowledge acquisition for informed decision-making. Recalling her internship at the Thiruvananthapuram office of The Hindu in 2016, she advised them to read the newspaper, particularly the editorial pages, to enhance critical thinking and analytical skills.

Ms. Pradeep emphasised the significance of civil service to individuals and society and shared memories of her remarkable transformation from an average student without a clear plan to a successful civil servant.

Delivering the presidential address, Meera George, Principal, Mar Ivanios College, said over 40% of students expressed their aspiration to join the IAS during admission interviews, drawn to its charm despite the challenges. Dr. George reminded students that achieving this goal requires continuous focus, learning, and self-discovery. Sessions like this, she said, play a crucial role in helping students identify their field of interest and stay on track. She also noted that The Hindu was a vital resource for aspiring civil servants, reflecting on her own childhood memories of summarising editorials assigned by her father during weekend holidays. These habits, she said, benefited her throughout her life.

Abu Mathew, faculty, Shankar IAS Academy, Thiruvananthapuram, spoke about the UPSC exam pattern, process, structure, and strategies. He invited the students to utilise the academy’s comprehensive weekend foundation programme offering personalised support.

Linda J.P., coordinator of carrier guidance training cell, Mar Ivanios College, Divya , coordinator of placement cell, Mar Ivanios College, and Saravana Kumar P., regional head, The Hindu Group, Thiruvananthapuram, addressed the students.

Shankar IAS Academy donated The Hindu publications worth ₹30,900 to the college library on the occasion.

