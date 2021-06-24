Civil police officer, who was attacked while on COVID duty, discharged from hospital

He was brutally attacked by a person who violated COVID protocol

Thirty-eight-year-old Ajeesh Paul, a civil police officer at Marayur in Idukki district who sustained fractures on the skull after a person who was stopped for not wearing a mask threw stones at him, got discharged from a private hospital here on Thursday.

Mr. Paul was rushed to the Rajagiri Hospital near Aluva after he was brutally attacked on June 1 while on duty. The accused threw stones at the civil police officer when he was stopped by the police team for not wearing masks in violation of the COVID-19 protocol.

Doctors at the neurosurgery wing of the hospital had carried out a six-hour-long surgery to save the officer. The severe head injury had affected his speech and movement of right hand and leg, according to a release issued by the hospital authorities.

Mr. Paul was brought back to normal condition through speech therapy and physiotherapy. P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries, was present at the hospital when he was discharged. The injured police officer was provided an assistance of ₹3 lakh from the Police Welfare Bureau.