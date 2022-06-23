Civil Police Officer suspended on blackmail charge

He allegedly obtained details of a woman from her friend’s phone

The District Police Chief, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday placed under suspension a senior civil police officer (CPO) attached to the Pathanamthitta police station on charges of blackmailing a woman after collecting her details from the phone of a financial-fraud accused.

The officer, identified as Abhilash S., was suspended based on an investigation by the District Special Branch. While probing a complaint lodged by the woman and her friend, who had been arrested from Kollam earlier in connection with a financial fraud, the Special Branch found that the accused CPO opened the person's phone without permission.

Transferred videos

“After opening the phone, the accused officer transferred videos and pictures sent by the woman to his phone and used the same to blackmail her. With her complaint, the woman also shared screen shots of the conversations the senior CPO attempted to strike with her. Based on the finding, a report was submitted to the DPC,’‘ said an officer.