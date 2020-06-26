Civil police officer candidates stage protest

Candidates who have been selected for civil police officer posts staged a protest here on Friday demanding that the government extend the validity of the rank list at least by eight months.
The protesters said that they had lost eight months in two stages – four months by way of freezing of the rank list following the detection of cheating in the civil police officer test by two SFI leaders and another four months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The rank list that came into force on July 1, 2019, is set to expire on June 30. None was appointed after a few postings made in the first phase of the rank list. The protesters said that political issues, natural calamities and the pandemic had badly affected the appointments to be made in seven police battalions in the State.
They said those who had made it to the rank list had cleared written tests, physical tests and medical tests. They alleged that no vacancies in the police force were reported to the PSC since 2019. The lockdown prevented the candidates from going to the respective offices and inquiring about the number of vacancies.
They said the police force had more vacancies than could be filled by all the recruits in the rank list. Civilian volunteers taken to help the police were getting extension as there was shortage of personnel in the police, they said.
They said that if the government did not extend the validity of the rank list at least by eight months, it would seriously affect the future of hundreds of candidates.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath