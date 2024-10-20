ADVERTISEMENT

Civil police officer booked on rape charge

Published - October 20, 2024 10:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thampanoor police have registered a case against a civil police officer, attached to the India Reserve Battalion in Thrissur, on charges of raping a woman doctor.

The accused, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had allegedly befriended the survivor on Instagram and lured her to a lodge in Thampanoor, where he purportedly raped her under promise of marriage, nearly a month ago. He is suspected to have concealed the fact that he was married. Later, he allegedly manhandled the woman after she demanded that he marry her.

According to the police, the accused is suspected to have fled the State after going on leave. The complainant also accused him of being linked to a sex racket.

