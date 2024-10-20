Civil police officer booked on rape charge

The Thampanoor police have registered a case against a civil police officer, attached to the India Reserve Battalion in Thrissur, on charges of raping a woman doctor.

The accused, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, had allegedly befriended the survivor on Instagram and lured her to a lodge in Thampanoor, where he purportedly raped her under promise of marriage, nearly a month ago. He is suspected to have concealed the fact that he was married. Later, he allegedly manhandled the woman after she demanded that he marry her.

According to the police, the accused is suspected to have fled the State after going on leave. The complainant also accused him of being linked to a sex racket.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.