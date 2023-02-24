Civil police officer booked for sexually assaulting colleague

February 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Poovar police have registered a case against a civil police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a female coastal warden.

Adarsh, a civil police officer attached to the Poovar coastal police station, was booked for the alleged crime that had taken place on Monday.

According to sources, the accused attempted to grope his colleague in the police station. Following the incident, the complainant approached the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) who instructed the Poovar police to initiate legal proceedings. The case was registered after the inspector of the Women Cell recorded the statement of the complainant.