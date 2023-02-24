ADVERTISEMENT

Civil police officer booked for sexually assaulting colleague

February 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poovar police have registered a case against a civil police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a female coastal warden.

Adarsh, a civil police officer attached to the Poovar coastal police station, was booked for the alleged crime that had taken place on Monday.

According to sources, the accused attempted to grope his colleague in the police station. Following the incident, the complainant approached the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) who instructed the Poovar police to initiate legal proceedings. The case was registered after the inspector of the Women Cell recorded the statement of the complainant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US