HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Civil police officer booked for sexually assaulting colleague

February 24, 2023 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Poovar police have registered a case against a civil police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a female coastal warden.

Adarsh, a civil police officer attached to the Poovar coastal police station, was booked for the alleged crime that had taken place on Monday.

According to sources, the accused attempted to grope his colleague in the police station. Following the incident, the complainant approached the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural) who instructed the Poovar police to initiate legal proceedings. The case was registered after the inspector of the Women Cell recorded the statement of the complainant.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.