Civil Line Road to be widened to 22-m width by October 15, says Collector

The widening of Civil Line Road and other roads along Kochi metro’s Kakkanad extension to 22-metre width will be completed by October 15, District Collector N.S.K. Umesh has said.

The inordinate delay on the part of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) in widening the corridor, despite barricades being erected at approximately eight-metre width at many places for piling activity, had invited harsh criticism from motorists, pedestrians and traders. Neither were alternative roads redeveloped to divert traffic from the barricaded corridor.

Mr. Umesh said review meetings were being held every three days by the joint committee of seven departments that was formed recently to resolve issues related to the construction of the metro’s 11.20-km Kakkanad extension from the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor to Infopark in Kakkanad. Efforts are also being made to restore damaged parts of alternative roads and to clear bottlenecks.

On redeveloping alternative roads, clearing traffic bottlenecks and removing encroachments, official sources said it would be done in consultation with the ward councillors concerned of the Kochi Corporation and the Thrikkakara municipality. “We have been getting complaints, including from Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas, related to redeveloping alternative roads through which people are travelling from the city to IT establishments and other locales in Kakkanad and back. They include of worsening traffic snarls, gaping potholes and encroachments on the NH Bypass-Puthiya Road-Palachuvadu-Kakkanad Road that ought to be maintained by the Kochi Corporation and the PWD. The biggest bottleneck is at Vennala High School Junction. These issues are being looked into,” they said.

KMRL had widened a few hundred metres on Civil Line Road to 22 metres earlier this month. But with barricades being erected, there is hardly one-lane width (3.5-m) in many areas on Civil Line Road for vehicles to proceed. “Making matters worse, open drains and those having broken slabs pose danger to motorists and pedestrians. The metro agency must take remedial action, and also clear slabs dumped carelessly on footpaths and pavements,” said the owner of a hotel on the corridor.