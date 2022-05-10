Civil engineer vacancy at KMML
Interview for the post of Graduate Civil Engineer at Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) will be held on May 12. Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava (ETB) candidates who have passed Civil Engineering with First Class can attend. The appointment is on a one-year contract basis and the monthly remuneration is ₹25,000. Candidates who have not crossed the age of 41 on 01-01-2022 are eligible. Interested persons can walk in for the interview at 11 p.m. with documents proving education, work experience, caste and age.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.