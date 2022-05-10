Kerala

Civil engineer vacancy at KMML

Interview for the post of Graduate Civil Engineer at Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) will be held on May 12. Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava (ETB) candidates who have passed Civil Engineering with First Class can attend. The appointment is on a one-year contract basis and the monthly remuneration is ₹25,000. Candidates who have not crossed the age of 41 on 01-01-2022 are eligible. Interested persons can walk in for the interview at 11 p.m. with documents proving education, work experience, caste and age.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2022 8:38:05 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/civil-engineer-vacancy-at-kmml/article65401810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY