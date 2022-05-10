Civil engineer vacancy at KMML

Interview for the post of Graduate Civil Engineer at Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) will be held on May 12. Ezhava/Thiyya/Billava (ETB) candidates who have passed Civil Engineering with First Class can attend. The appointment is on a one-year contract basis and the monthly remuneration is ₹25,000. Candidates who have not crossed the age of 41 on 01-01-2022 are eligible. Interested persons can walk in for the interview at 11 p.m. with documents proving education, work experience, caste and age.