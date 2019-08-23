Civic head booked on charge of bullying woman

A woman volunteer engaged in the rescue of animals and distribution of food to them during the floods was allegedly abused and threatened by the civic head of Pothukal grama panchayat in the district.

The police registered a case against Pothukal grama panchayat president C. Karunakaran Pillai after he reportedly blocked Humane Society International (HSI) State coordinator Sally Varma and allegedly intimidated her at the Pothukal bus stand on Wednesday evening.

Ms. Varma, who was working in the flood-affected Nilambur region for the last 10 days for the rescue of animals, had reached the bus station to collect the 105 bags of cattle feed she had procured through her associates in Thiruvananthapuram.

Ms. Varma’s associates had sent the feed to the Pothukal bus-stand, which was a collection point for the flood affected villages of Nilambur, with the help of the district administration.

When Ms. Varma reached the bus station, Mr. Pillai and his men allegedly prevented her, saying that she had no right over the cattle feed.

Ms. Varma was on the verge of breakdown as Mr. Pillai and his men reportedly corralled her, showering abuses and threats. “He charged at me in an intimidating manner. When I told him that I was working in tandem with the district officials and the Animal Husbandry Department, he shouted at me, saying he would not allow me to touch the feed even if the District Collector ordered it,” Ms. Varma told The Hindu.

She said none came to her rescue as Mr. Pillai was fuming in anger. “I was working for the rescue of animals, including dogs and cattle,” she said. The police booked Mr. Pillai under IPC Sections 506 for criminal intimidation, 294 (b) for hurling abusive language, and 341 for wrongfully restraining.