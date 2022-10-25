Civic Chandran gets bail in sexual harassment case 

The Hindu Bureau KOZHIKODE
October 25, 2022 20:08 IST

The Kozhikode sessions court on Tuesday granted bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in a sexual harassment case registered against him on a complaint by a Dalit woman writer.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Chandran turned up before Vadakara Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Hariprasad after the Kerala High Court last week cancelled the anticipatory bail he had secured from the Kozhikode sessions court in September.

After taking down Mr. Chandran’s statement, the Vadakara police recorded his arrest. Subsequently, he was produced before the Kozhikode sessions court as directed by the High Court.

While granting bail, sessions court judge S. Krishnakumar endorsed the contention of defence counsel P.V. Hari and M. Sushma that the custodial interrogation of Mr. Chandran was not required. They also argued that he had surrendered his mobile phone before the Vadakara police and that he would appear before the investigating officer when required.

Last week, Mr. Chandran appeared before the Koyilandy police in connection with a case of alleged sexual harassment of another woman at a camp near the Nandi beach. Then the police recorded his statement as well as his arrest.

