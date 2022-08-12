Civic Chandran gets anticipatory bail in second sexual harassment case

The Kozhikode Sessions Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to writer and social activist Civic Chandran in the second sexual harassment case registered against him at the Koyilandy police station.

After hearing arguments for the last few days, Principal Judge S. Krishnakumar granted bail to Chandran as the prosecution evidence was prima facie insufficient to prove the sexual harassment charges against him. It failed to explain the long delay in lodging the First Information Report (FIR).

The alleged incident occurred at Nandi beach near Koyilandy on February 8, 2020. The FIR was registered on July 29, 2022.

The court said the case was registered at the same police station after a case was registered against Chandran for allegedly attempting to molest a Dalit woman writer. Last week, he had secured anticipatory bail in that case.

The court accepted the assertion of defence counsels P.V. Hari and M. Sushma that sexual harassment charges against Chandran did not seem to be in accordance with facts. “There were so many persons at the time of the alleged incident, and no one had pointed out such a complaint against the accused,” the order said.

The defence counsels also argued that the victim had filed a complaint against Chandran who had good reputation in society.

As in the earlier case, no conditions were imposed on Chandran’s anticipatory bail. In case of his arrest, the writer should be released on bail on executing a bond for ₹50,000 with two solvent sureties, the court said.