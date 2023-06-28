ADVERTISEMENT

Sulthan Bathery municipality sets up garden to woo tourists during Onam

June 28, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Sulthan Bathery municipal chairman T.K. Ramesh planting flower seeds. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Sulthan Bathery municipality in association with the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) has launched an innovative floriculture project to attract tourists to the town, known for its cleanliness, during the Onam season.

The initiative, launched as part of the Happy Happy Sulthan Bathery project, envisages popularising the “happy culture” of the civic body across the State, T.K. Ramesh, municipal chairman, told The Hindu.

It also aims at ensuring a sustainable income for HKS members who keep the town clean he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the campaign, seeds of three types of marigold plants were sown on two acres near Sulthan Bathery town on Tuesday.

Seeds of other flowering plants such as sunflower and gomphrena would be planted later, the chairman said.

The civic body will maintain the garden, while an entry fee will be collected from visitors. The income thus earned would be disbursed among HKS members, he informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US