Sulthan Bathery municipality sets up garden to woo tourists during Onam

June 28, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:47 am IST - KALPETTA

The Sulthan Bathery municipality in association with the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) has launched an innovative floriculture project to attract tourists to the town, known for its cleanliness, during the Onam season.

The initiative, launched as part of the Happy Happy Sulthan Bathery project, envisages popularising the “happy culture” of the civic body across the State, T.K. Ramesh, municipal chairman, told The Hindu.

It also aims at ensuring a sustainable income for HKS members who keep the town clean he added.

As part of the campaign, seeds of three types of marigold plants were sown on two acres near Sulthan Bathery town on Tuesday.

Seeds of other flowering plants such as sunflower and gomphrena would be planted later, the chairman said.

The civic body will maintain the garden, while an entry fee will be collected from visitors. The income thus earned would be disbursed among HKS members, he informed.