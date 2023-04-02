Civic bodies start issuing building permits on same day

April 02, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Corporations and municipalities in the State have begun issuing permits for low-risk category buildings with an area up to 300 sq m on the same day of submitting applications. On the first day of implementation of the new system on Saturday, 11 building permits were cleared on the same day as submission of applications.

Eight permits were issued in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Kannur and one in Kalamassery. System-generated permits were provided for those who paid the permit fees. Two applications submitted on Sunday in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur were also cleared. The permits are being issued on the strength of self-attested applications. Online applications should be accompanied by affidavits from the owner and the licensee/empanelled engineer who prepares the building plan and supervises the work.

The applications should also contain an affidavit stating that the building is not constructed on land governed by the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act and the Coastal Zone Management Act.

