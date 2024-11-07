 />
Civic authorities racing against time to save Central funds for Edakochi STP

The deadline for the ₹18.6-crore project is December 31, and failure to complete it in time will lead to the Corporation losing the Central share of ₹7.75 crore

Published - November 07, 2024 01:56 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kochi Corporation is racing against time to complete the sewage treatment project (STP) at Edakochi to prevent the possible lapse of Central funding for the project.

The deadline for the ₹18.6-crore project, which is being implemented under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), is December 31. Failure to complete the project before the deadline will lead to a situation where the Corporation may lose the Central share of ₹7.75 crore.

As of now, only 40% of the project is complete. The project had a delayed take-off following a series of public protests. It was after marathon discussions with stakeholders that the civic authorities succeeded in launching the project, officials said.

Even while the Corporation is planning to approach the AMRUT authorities seeking an extension of time for completing the project, officials are also taking steps to ensure that funds do not lapse. Road restoration works under the project will require around ₹6.5 crore, which will be met from the Central share. Funds for road repair had been transferred to the Corporation’s account and treated as advance amount for road restoration works, thus saving a significant share of the Central allocation, which would have lapsed, officials said.

The project, which is the first standalone sewage treatment plant in Kochi, is being implemented in Division 16 of the Corporation. It will treat wastewater released from the nearly 2,200 households in the division. Recycled water from the treatment plant could be reused for construction purposes.

Published - November 07, 2024 01:56 am IST

