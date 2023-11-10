Civic authorities complain about bid to derail plastic waste management in Kochi

November 10, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - KOCHI

Civic representatives have complained about alleged attempts to derail collection and management of plastic waste in the city.

Several councillors raised the issue at a meeting of the Kochi Corporation Council on Thursday. The councillors complained that plastic refuse from neighbouring local bodies were being brought in and dumped in many parts of the city.

Responding to the debate in the council hall, Mayor M. Anilkumar said some interest groups were working to sabotage collection and management of plastic waste. The civic body will take up the issue with the city police, he told the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors walked out of the meeting alleging corruption in the scheme for distribution of scooters to differently abled persons. M.G. Aristotle, the Congress councillor who raised the issue, alleged corruption in the awarding of the ₹70-lakh project to Keltron.

Though bids were invited from scooter manufacturers and authorised dealers, the contract was awarded to Keltron, he alleged.

P.R. Renish, chairperson of the Development Standing Committee, could not reply to the allegation following the Opposition protest.

The Mayor said Keltron was selected following an e-tender process. The project was approved by the Corporation council. The council shall look into the allegations, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.