Civic administrator honoured with Baba Saheb Ambedkar Award

Published - October 07, 2024 07:58 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

Junaid Kaippani | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Junaid Kaippani, chairman of the welfare standing committee of the Wayanad district panchayat, has been selected for the prestigious Baba Saheb Ambedkar Award in recognition of his exemplary contributions to local self-governance in the country.

The award, comprising a citation, memento, and a purse of ₹10,000, will be formally presented to Mr. Kaippani at a ceremony to held in January in New Delhi.

The award jury praised Mr. Kaippani for his distinguished service, innovative developmental and welfare initiatives as well as his proactive engagement in public affairs.

