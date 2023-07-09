City’s coastal zones to have more relaxed building rules

July 09, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Even as the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation’s draft master plan 2040 has drawn some amount of criticism, the amendments to the Kovalam – Vizhinjam Area Development Scheme with further rule relaxations in developmental and construction work in the coastal regions have been received positively. The scheme, which was approved a few months back, will be in force only in the interim period until the draft master plan is finalised.

According to Corporation officials, the draft master plan will also effectively retain all the relaxations in the amendment as no new restrictions are specified for coastal areas in the draft plan. The complaints and suggestions regarding the draft master plan can be registered until July 31, after which it will be sent to the State government for final approval.

The Kovalam – Vizhinjam Area Development Scheme first came into force in July 1978 for the planned development of the coastal zone stretching from Thiruvallam to Pulinkudi. Following demands from various quarters, a few amendments were brought to the zonal regulations of this scheme in 2010. However, demands continued for removal of some of the restrictions which had prevented construction of smaller houses and commercial establishments in some areas.

One of the major changes which was made in the latest set of amendments is the permission for large scale development proposals in areas not less than 0.5 hectares and exceeding an investment of ₹50 crore as well as providing direct employment to at least 250 people, in all zones other than water courses. The approval for construction can be provided as per the recommendations of a committee to be constituted for this purpose, with the Local Self Government Department Secretary, the Corporation Secretary, the Chief Town Planner and the District Town Planner as the members. Amendments have also been made to the height restrictions for all kinds of constructions.

All external utilities such as roads, water supply, drainage, sewerage and power which form part of Vizhinjam International Seaport development will be treated as ‘uses permitted’ in all zones. Projects of the Union and State governments, Local Self Government institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and other government institutions will be permitted with concurrence of the Chief Town Planner in all built up zones.

Transmission and telecommunication towers, which were not included in all zones, are now extended to all zones, except near water bodies. All constructions in the vicinity of Archaeological Survey of India protected monuments including the Parasurama temple at Thiruvallam and the Vizhinjam rock cut cave temple, will be in accordance with relevant ASI regulations. In addition, all construction work will have to be as per the Kerala Municipal Building Rules, the Coastal Zone Regulations, the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008 and the restrictions imposed by the Aircrafts Act, 1934.

