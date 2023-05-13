City’s CBSE schools shine with stellar Class X, XII results

May 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

City schools posed excellent results in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

At Sarvodaya Central School, Farhan Mohammed of Humanities stream was the school topper with 99.6% marks. Joshua Jacob Thomas with 99.8% marks was the Class X topper.

Zaida Hadi of Humanities topped Jyothis Central School with 99% marks. Meenakshi R. grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.8% marks.

At Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Niranjana Divakar of Humanities was the school topper in Class XII with 97.4%. Devananda S.S. topped in Class X with 98.6% marks.

At St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Rahul Vinod of Science stream topped with 98.8% marks. Gouri Dileep emerged topper in Class X with 98.3% marks.

At Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, Athul P.T. of Science stream and Anurudh R. of Humanities topped in Class XII with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Sakthi of Commerce was the school topper with 97.2% marks in Class XII. Devananda of Class X secured 97% marks to grab the top spot.

Karthika P.J. of Commerce topped Arya Central School, Pattom, with 97.8% marks in Class XII. Alok Anuroop topped in Class X with 99% marks.

Varada Manoj of Humanities emerged the topper at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Vattiyurkavu, with 98.2% marks in Class XII.

Deepika Kaila of Science was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, with 98% marks. Meenakshi Ravi and Sarang R. with 97.8% marks shared the top spot in Class X.

Sivanandana Puthussery of Commerce was the school topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, with 98% marks. Heera A.S. was the top scorer in Class X with 96.2% marks.

At St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, Aiswarya H.S. of Commerce grabbed the top spot in the school with 97.6% marks. Amrutha B. topped Class X with 98.2% marks.

Renu Arupurakkal Thomas of Commerce topped Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, with 97.8% marks. In Class X, Anjali A.R. topped with 98.8% marks.

Athul Krishna M. of Commerce topped Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, with 99% marks. Padmavathy M. was the Class X topper with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya SAP, Peroorkada, Niranjana S. Nair and A.V. Kiran of Science topped with 96% marks, while Gopika K.S. was the Class X topper with 96.8% marks.

Gouri Jayakrishnan topped Class X at The School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam, with 98%.

Suhana Shafique and Lekshmy B. of Science stream topped Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pallippuram, with 94.8% marks in Class XII. Malavika S.N. bagged the top spot in Class X with 96.6% marks.

At Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam, Narayan Karthikeyan of Commerce topped with 97.4% marks. Nived Sankar topped in Class X with 96.2% marks.

Neha Maria Rebu bagged the top spot in Class X at St. Thomas Public School, Kazhakuttam, with 98.2% marks.

At Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, Raif Iza Muhamed was the school topper in Class XII with 94.4% marks. Abhishek S. was the Class X topper with 97.2% marks.

At Carmel School, Peyad, Gadha Vijay D. of Commerce secured 98.2% marks to become the school topper. Neha Sara Mathews was the Class X topper with 98.2% marks.

At Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal, Abhiram of Science was the topper with 96% marks. Devakrishna with 95% marks was the school topper in Class X.

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Naruvamoodu, Neeraj G.R. with 97.2% marks was the school topper. Shreya Mahesh R. topped the school in Class X with 98.6% marks.

Kailas Manoj with 96.6% marks topped Class X at Jyothis Bharath Public School, Varkala.

At ARR School, Nettayam, J. Farha Fathima bagged the first position with 95% marks. Ayeisha Reji secured the first position in Class X.

At Love Dale Residential School, Sreeparvathy of Commerce was the topper with 91.6% marks. Devika A.K. was the school topper in Class X with 93.8%.

Rajeswari Sathikumar Smitha was the topper at Jawahar Public School, Edava, with 95% marks. Aninditha D. Baiju topped Class X with 98.2% marks.

At MGM Model School, Ayiroor, Ganga Unnikrishnan of Science stream topped Class XII with 96% marks, while Devendu B. Nair was the Class X topper with 96% marks.

Cifina Jose with 95.8% marks was the Class XII topper at Viswadeepthi English Medium School, Kattakada. At Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, Sandra S. Anand with 96.2% marks was the Class XII topper. Bhagyalekshmi S. Nair, Theertha C. Pradeep, and Sreya Sunil D. were the Class X toppers with 98.6% marks.

Nouma S. of Commerce was the school topper at Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School, Sivagiri, with 96% marks.

At Mount Carmel Residential School, Kanjiramkulam, Shaika Fathima of Science topped with 96.2% marks. Gipsy Gilbert secured 97.6% marks to top Class X.

Amritha M.D. with 98% marks was the Class 10 topper at Sree Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralummoodu.

At Fatima Public School, Kottamam, R. Faiona of Humanities with 96% marks was the Class XII topper.

Ridhin A.R. of Commerce topped Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara, with 97% marks. Abhin Parameswar R.M. secured 98.4% marks to top Class X.

At Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Arathy A.R. was the Class XII topper with 95% marks.