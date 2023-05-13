ADVERTISEMENT

City’s CBSE schools shine with stellar Class X, XII results

May 13, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Class 12 students of Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, with their Principal Fr. Karikkal Chacko Vincent and teachers, after the CBSE results were declared.

City schools posed excellent results in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations, the results of which were declared on Friday.

At Sarvodaya Central School, Farhan Mohammed of Humanities stream was the school topper with 99.6% marks. Joshua Jacob Thomas with 99.8% marks was the Class X topper.

Zaida Hadi of Humanities topped Jyothis Central School with 99% marks. Meenakshi R. grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.8% marks.

At Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Niranjana Divakar of Humanities was the school topper in Class XII with 97.4%. Devananda S.S. topped in Class X with 98.6% marks.

At St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Rahul Vinod of Science stream topped with 98.8% marks. Gouri Dileep emerged topper in Class X with 98.3% marks.

At Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, Athul P.T. of Science stream and Anurudh R. of Humanities topped in Class XII with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Sakthi of Commerce was the school topper with 97.2% marks in Class XII. Devananda of Class X secured 97% marks to grab the top spot.

Karthika P.J. of Commerce topped Arya Central School, Pattom, with 97.8% marks in Class XII. Alok Anuroop topped in Class X with 99% marks.

Varada Manoj of Humanities emerged the topper at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Vattiyurkavu, with 98.2% marks in Class XII.

Deepika Kaila of Science was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam, with 98% marks. Meenakshi Ravi and Sarang R. with 97.8% marks shared the top spot in Class X.

Sivanandana Puthussery of Commerce was the school topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, with 98% marks. Heera A.S. was the top scorer in Class X with 96.2% marks.

At St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, Aiswarya H.S. of Commerce grabbed the top spot in the school with 97.6% marks. Amrutha B. topped Class X with 98.2% marks.

Renu Arupurakkal Thomas of Commerce topped Christ Nagar Senior Secondary School, Thiruvallam, with 97.8% marks. In Class X, Anjali A.R. topped with 98.8% marks.

Athul Krishna M. of Commerce topped Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, with 99% marks. Padmavathy M. was the Class X topper with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya SAP, Peroorkada, Niranjana S. Nair and A.V. Kiran of Science topped with 96% marks, while Gopika K.S. was the Class X topper with 96.8% marks.

Gouri Jayakrishnan topped Class X at The School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam, with 98%.

Suhana Shafique and Lekshmy B. of Science stream topped Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pallippuram, with 94.8% marks in Class XII. Malavika S.N. bagged the top spot in Class X with 96.6% marks.

At Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam, Narayan Karthikeyan of Commerce topped with 97.4% marks. Nived Sankar topped in Class X with 96.2% marks.

Neha Maria Rebu bagged the top spot in Class X at St. Thomas Public School, Kazhakuttam, with 98.2% marks.

At Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, Raif Iza Muhamed was the school topper in Class XII with 94.4% marks. Abhishek S. was the Class X topper with 97.2% marks.

At Carmel School, Peyad, Gadha Vijay D. of Commerce secured 98.2% marks to become the school topper. Neha Sara Mathews was the Class X topper with 98.2% marks.

At Sree Chithira Thirunal Residential Central School, Kunnathukal, Abhiram of Science was the topper with 96% marks. Devakrishna with 95% marks was the school topper in Class X.

At Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Naruvamoodu, Neeraj G.R. with 97.2% marks was the school topper. Shreya Mahesh R. topped the school in Class X with 98.6% marks.

Kailas Manoj with 96.6% marks topped Class X at Jyothis Bharath Public School, Varkala.

At ARR School, Nettayam, J. Farha Fathima bagged the first position with 95% marks. Ayeisha Reji secured the first position in Class X.

At Love Dale Residential School, Sreeparvathy of Commerce was the topper with 91.6% marks. Devika A.K. was the school topper in Class X with 93.8%.

Rajeswari Sathikumar Smitha was the topper at Jawahar Public School, Edava, with 95% marks. Aninditha D. Baiju topped Class X with 98.2% marks.

At MGM Model School, Ayiroor, Ganga Unnikrishnan of Science stream topped Class XII with 96% marks, while Devendu B. Nair was the Class X topper with 96% marks.

Cifina Jose with 95.8% marks was the Class XII topper at Viswadeepthi English Medium School, Kattakada. At Shanthiniketan School, Vilappil, Sandra S. Anand with 96.2% marks was the Class XII topper. Bhagyalekshmi S. Nair, Theertha C. Pradeep, and Sreya Sunil D. were the Class X toppers with 98.6% marks.

Nouma S. of Commerce was the school topper at Sree Narayana Senior Secondary School, Sivagiri, with 96% marks.

At Mount Carmel Residential School, Kanjiramkulam, Shaika Fathima of Science topped with 96.2% marks. Gipsy Gilbert secured 97.6% marks to top Class X.

Amritha M.D. with 98% marks was the Class 10 topper at Sree Vivekananda Memorial Public School, Aralummoodu.

At Fatima Public School, Kottamam, R. Faiona of Humanities with 96% marks was the Class XII topper.

Ridhin A.R. of Commerce topped Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara, with 97% marks. Abhin Parameswar R.M. secured 98.4% marks to top Class X.

At Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Arathy A.R. was the Class XII topper with 95% marks.

