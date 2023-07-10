City witnesses another burglary case

July 10, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The capital city was rocked by yet another burglary late Sunday, raising questions regarding the efficacy of night-time police patrolling.

Burglars broke into a locked house on the Padmavilasam lane near Peroorkada and fled away with several valuables including gold and diamond jewellery.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11 p.m. and 2.30 a.m. on Monday when the residents had gone for a ‘midnight sale’ at a mall here. Ransacking their belongings stored in cupboards, they also purportedly stole expensive watches and perfumes. Much to the shock of the family, the intruders also made away with their television and speakers.

The Peroorkada police have commenced an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Fort police is learnt to have identified the prime suspect behind the theft of 87.5 sovereigns of gold from a house in Manacaud on July 6.

The burglar is suspected to be a history-sheeter who was allegedly involved in a rape case reported under the Valiyathura police station limits recently. While over 50 fingerprints have been collected from the scene of crime, the police have received no leads that suggested a forceful entry.

The finding strengthened the possibility of the intruder having gained entry before the family left home for a pilgrimage in Thiruchendur following which the theft had taken place.