City to host Tourism Investors’ Meet on November 16

November 14, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The capital city is all set to host the first focused Tourism Investors Meet (TIM) on November 16, showcasing before potential investors and stakeholders an array of investment options in destinations, products and initiatives seeking to promote Kerala as an all-season experiential tourism hub.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas told the media here on Monday that investors, business leaders and stakeholders representing travel and tourism industry from different parts of the country and abroad had confirmed participation in TIM. Pointing out that it was vital for Kerala to update, upgrade and reorient the tourism sector to live up to the current trends, demands and choices, Mr. Riyas said the state government had plenty of landed and physical assets at its disposal at locations of immense tourism possibilities all over Kerala, which could be developed in a sustainable manner to turn the entire state into a prime all-weather experiential tourism hub.

“TIM will further firm up the strategic state-industry partnership that made Kerala Tourism a strong global brand and a widely-appreciated model by its emphasis on sustainability and inclusivity. New ideas, practices and products should be leveraged by joint ventures, public-private partnership (PPP) models and operational arrangements”, he added.

Investment opportunities in various segments like rural stays, eco-tourism, adventure activities in panoramic hill and forest settings, responsible tourism that preserves nature and heritage with active participation of local communities and projects like Caravan Tourism and Destination Challenge will be rolled out at TIM, the Minister said.

Apart from Business to Business (B2B) sessions, the event will have seminars and workshop sessions on tourism trends, project pitch sessions and roundtable discussions.

Tourism growth

The Minister revealed that the state attracted 159.69 lakh domestic tourists during the first nine months of 2023, as compared to 133.81 lakh during the corresponding period last year, registering a growth of 19.34 per cent. This shows an increase of 25.88 lakh tourists in the nine months of 2023 than that in 2022, marking a 21.12 per cent growth when compared with the pre-pandemic figures.

Ernakulam recorded the maximum number of domestic footfalls attracting 33,18,391 tourists, followed by Idukki (26,61,934), Thiruvananthapuram (25,61,787), Thrissur (18,22,020), and Wayanad (12,87,166).

Kerala also recorded an uptick in foreign tourist arrivals with their numbers pegged at 4,47,327 in the first nine months of 2023 as compared to 2,06,852 during the corresponding period a year earlier, registering a 116.25% growth.

