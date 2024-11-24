 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

City sub-district overall champions at district school arts fete

Memunda HSS is the highest scoring school; sabotages Silver Hills’ decades of dream run

Published - November 24, 2024 12:06 am IST - KOZHIKODE

The Hindu Bureau
The Kozhikode City sub-district team in a celebratory mood after emerging as the overall champions in the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival that concluded in Kozhikode on November 23

The Kozhikode City sub-district team in a celebratory mood after emerging as the overall champions in the Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival that concluded in Kozhikode on November 23 | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The Kozhikode Revenue District School Arts Festival, the teenage cultural extravaganza that spanned five days, came to a remarkable end in the city on Saturday (November 23), with the Kozhikode City sub-district once again leading the race for the overall championship trophy. The City sub-district scored 938 points, while Chavayur came second with 924 points. Koduvally secured third place with 892 points.

The team of Presentation HSS comprising Vyshnavi Shaji, Aradhya K. Anil, and Parvathi P. Nair performing Kathakali (HS).

The team of Presentation HSS comprising Vyshnavi Shaji, Aradhya K. Anil, and Parvathi P. Nair performing Kathakali (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The team of Thiruvangur HSS, that bagged the first place in Duff Mutt (HS).

The team of Thiruvangur HSS, that bagged the first place in Duff Mutt (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The festival, which featured around 12,000 students competing in over 300 events at 20 venues across the city, saw an unprecedented rise of the schools from the rural sector. Silver Hills HSS, Paroppady, in the Chevayur sub-district, had held the trophy for the highest-scoring school for nearly two decades, with very few schools posing serious competition. However, this year, Memunda HSS (322 points) from the Thodannur sub-district broke Silver Hills’ (316 points) dream run for six points. The other schools in the top five include Perambra HSS (255 points), Thiruvangoor HSS (236 points), and GHSS Kokkallur (230 points), all from the rural sector of the district.

Amirthana P.K. of MJHSS, Vattoli, who bagged first prize in Kathakali (Single- HS).

Amirthana P.K. of MJHSS, Vattoli, who bagged first prize in Kathakali (Single- HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

However, since many of the events ran late into the evening, the prize distribution cremony has been postponed for November 26. Mayor Beena Philip will distribute the prizes at 10.30 a.m. at BEM HSS, Mananchira.

Theertha K.P. of Sevamandiram PBHSS, Ramanattukara, who qualified in Veena (HS).

Theertha K.P. of Sevamandiram PBHSS, Ramanattukara, who qualified in Veena (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Vinayak Vinod P.C. of GVHSS, Feroke, who bagged first place in Flute (HS) as well as Nadaswaram (HS).

Vinayak Vinod P.C. of GVHSS, Feroke, who bagged first place in Flute (HS) as well as Nadaswaram (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Earlier in the day, the venues came alive with events such as Bharatanatyam, Margam Kali, Arabana Mutt, Kathakali, Folk songs, Group songs, Parichamutt kali, Patriotic songs, Duff Mutt and Band.

Sreepriya S of Keezhal UP School performing Bharatanatyam (UP).

Sreepriya S of Keezhal UP School performing Bharatanatyam (UP). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The team of CMC GHSS, Elathur, performing Prahlathacharitha at the Sanskrit Drama competition (HS).

The team of CMC GHSS, Elathur, performing Prahlathacharitha at the Sanskrit Drama competition (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The team of Sree Narayana HS celebrating their victory in Parichamuttukali (HS).

The team of Sree Narayana HS celebrating their victory in Parichamuttukali (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The team of GHSS, Panthalayani, presenting a Folk song (HS).

The team of GHSS, Panthalayani, presenting a Folk song (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The team of Perambra HSS performing Irula Nritham (HS).

The team of Perambra HSS performing Irula Nritham (HS). | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Tribal art forms such as Malapulaya Attam, Paniya Nritham, Mangalam Kali, Irula Nritham and Paliya Nritham were included in the arts festival for the first time this year. Most events saw good participation, though many schools complained about the dearth of trainers for such events. 

Published - November 24, 2024 12:06 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.