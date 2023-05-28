City student to participate in Astronomy Olympiad in Greece

May 28, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Siddharth Kumar Gopal, a Class X student of St. Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, is one of three students who will represent India at the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics for Juniors 2023 to be held at Volos, Greece, in September.

Siddharth emerged the overall topper in the orientation-cum-selection camp conducted at Nehru Science Centre, Mumbai, under the aegis of the National Council of Science Museums, Ministry of Culture. He also won the award for the national topper in theory exams and national topper in observation skills.

Siddharth is the only student from Kerala to have qualified for the camp based on his performance in the Indian National Junior Science Olympiad (INJSO). Only 20 students from across the country qualify for the camp after qualifying two levels of exams at the national level - the NSEJS (National Standard Examination in Junior Science) and INJSO.

The camp held at Mumbai was a residential camp held over three weeks with visits to the GMRT (Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope) in Pune.

Siddharth has been the recipient of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the area of scholastics in 2020.