City schools put up a good show in ISC, ICSE exams

May 14, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Students in city schools put up a good performance in the ISC (Class XII) and ICSE (Class X) examinations the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

Five of the six students on the ISC State merit list and four of the seven students on the ICSE State merit list were from the city.

Students of St. Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, bagged two spots on the ISC State merit list.

Shreya Anil of Commerce stream secured the first position on the ISC merit list, scoring 397 marks to register a pass percentage of 99.25.

Aravind N.R. of Science grabbed the third merit position with 395 marks to score 98.75%.

In Commerce, the second position in the school went to Riya K. George with 94% and third to Meenakshy Vinod with 90.75%.

In Science, Liya Sara Abraham secured the second position in the school with 97.75% marks. Anupam Hari and Sania D. Biju shared the third spot with 96.5% marks.

In the ICSE examinations, Pranjal Bhatt and Ria Maria Manoj of the school shared the third merit position in the State, scoring 496 marks (99.2%).

At the school level, Trisha Mary Eapen and S. Gauthamee shared the second position with 99% marks and Nandana J. Pillai was third with 98.8% marks.

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, too appeared on the State merit lists. Hashna Shabi S. bagged the first merit position in the ISC State merit list, scoring 397 marks to register a pass percentage of 99.25.

Diya A. with 97.7% and Diya S. with 97.5% bagged the second and third positions at the school level respectively.

In the ICSE examinations, Somanshu Saha secured the third merit position in the State, scoring 496 marks (99.2%). Eirene Elizabeth Anil with 98.8% marks grabbed the second position in the school. The third position was shared by Sarah Susan Varghese and Sanil Saha with 98.6% marks.

Bhadrra R. made Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, proud when she bagged the second merit position on the ISC State merit list with 396 marks (99%).

Keshav Ranjith secured the third merit position with 395 marks (98.75%).

Riya Raj A. and Adithya Prasad shared the third spot in the school with 97.5% marks.

In the ICSE examinations, Keerthana Nair B., Akash P.V., and Aadhitya S. Ghosh topped the school with 98.6% marks. Able Thomas and Rohan Skaria grabbed the second and third positions, with 98.4% and 98.2% marks, respectively.

Sreya S. of L’ecole Chempaka, Silver Rocks, Edavacode, bagged the first merit position on the ICSE State merit list, securing 498 marks (99.6%).

Harisankar Lal and Rhema Susan Kurian bagged the second position with 98.8% marks. Pranav S. with 98.6 % marks was in third position.

In the ISC examinations, Rohan Jonathan Anilal scored 96% to top the Science stream. Akhileswaran K.R. and Nimisha S. followed with 95.25% and 95%, respectively.

Sahana Rao with 97.5% marks topped Commerce, with Gowri Lekshmi S. (93%) in second spot and Vaishnav Milan (89.5%) in third.

In Humanities, Arushi Rachel Varghese came first with 95.25% marks. Radha G. Nair with 95% and Switha R. with 94% followed.

Loyola School, Sreekaryam, secured 100% results. S. Vishwa Kalyan Reddy scored 97.25% marks to top the school in ISC examinations. Adwaith S. grabbed the second position with 96.5%, and Joseph S. Mathew with 96.25% was in third position.

In the ICSE examinations, Mahadevan Sanju was the topper with 98.6% marks. Jeremei Vivek Sam followed with 98.4%. The third spot was shared by Abel T. Rinosh and Manav R. with 98%.

At Holy Angels ISC School, Nanthancode, Angel Maria Bijoy topped the Science stream with 96.25%. Abhirami R. and Dev Nandhini R. followed with 95.25% and 94.75%, respectively.

Athulya Arun was the Commerce stream topper with 92.75% marks. Diya Mariam Thomas was second with 92% marks, and Sneha Paul third with 91% marks.

In the ICSE exminations, Shreya Deepa and Adheena Easwar shared the top spot with 98.8% marks. Kalyani A. Viswam and Gayathri Ayyappadas were in second position with 98.6% marks. Hannah J. Joseph, Anjana R.S., and Meerha Harikumar bagged the third spot with 98% marks.

St. Teresa of Avila ICSE School, Neyyattinkara, secured 100% results. Rijo Raj P. was the school topper with 97.4% marks. Albia Eleos S.S. was in second position with 97% marks, followed by Nandu Krishna B.S. with 96.4% marks.