City schools fare well in SSLC exams

The capital district registered a pass percentage of 99.08, the lowest in the State, in the SSLC examinations this year.

The pass percentage last year was 98.96. Kottayam district had the highest pass percentage this year at 99.92.

Of the 34,393 students who appeared for the examinations from the district, 34,077 were eligible for higher studies. Of them, 17,045 were boys and 17,032 were girls.

Among the education districts, Neyyattinkara topped with a pass percentage of 99.18. Thiruvananthapuram came next with 99.07%, followed by Attingal at 99%, the lowest in the State.

Of the 12,855 students who sat for the exam in Attingal, 12,727 passed. In Thiruvananthapuram education district, 10,655 of the 10,755 students passed, and in Neyyattinkara, 10,695 of the 10,753 who took the exam became eligible for higher studies.

As many as 6,030 students secured A+ grade in all subjects in the districts. Girls outnumbered boys in securing A+ in all subjects — 3,914 girls as compared to 2,116 boys.

Attingal education district had the highest number of students with A+ grade—2,429. Neyyattinkara had 1,986, and Thiruvananthapuram 1,615.

Of the 293 Scheduled Tribe students who took the examinations in the district, 280 became eligible for higher studies.

A number of government schools in the city registered 100% success. These include Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School (HSS), Thycaud; Government High School (HS), Jagathy; Government HSS for Boys, Karamana; Government Girls HSS, Karamana; Government Tamil HSS, Chala; Government Model HSS for Boys, Chala; GV Raja Sports School; Government HSS, Pettah; Government Girls VHSS, Pettah; GG HSS, Peroorkada; Government Sanskrit HS, Fort; Government Regional Fisheries Technical HS and VHSS; and PSNM Government Boys HSS, Peroorkada.

In the aided sector, schools with 100% pass include Salvation Army HSS, Kowdiar; St. John’s Model HSS, Nalanchira; St. Joseph’s HSS, General Hospital; St. Mary’s HSS, Vettucaud; NSS HSS Palkulangara; Fort Girls Mission HS; St. Roch’s HS, Thope; St. Philomena’s Girls HS, Poonthura; CM GHS, Poojappura; NSS HSS, Kesavadasapuram; Haji CHMKM Vocational HSS, and SNG HSS, Chempazhanthy.

In the unaided sector, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira; St. Thomas HSS, Mukkolakkal; Christ Nagar English Higher Secondary School; Nirmala Bhavan Girls HSS; Sree Vidyadhiraja Vidyamandir HSS; Holy Angels’ Convent HSS; Carmel Girls HSS; MMR HSS, Neeramankara; Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Vazhuthacaud; Lourdes Mount HS Vattapara; Al-Uthuman EMHSS, Kazhakuttam; Cordova EMHS, Poonthura; Mary Giri EMHS, Kudapanakkunnu; Thunchan Smaraka English Medium HS, Ayranimuttom; SNV HS, Chenkottukonam; and Jyothinilayam EM HSS, Kazhakuttam, registered 100% pass.

