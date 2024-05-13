ADVERTISEMENT

City schools fare well in CBSE Class XII, X exams

Updated - May 13, 2024 11:52 pm IST

Published - May 13, 2024 11:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

City schools posted excellent results in the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Malavika Sunitha Ranjith of Science and Neha Anoop of Humanities topped Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, with 99.2% marks in Class XII. Aromal S. was the Class X topper with 98.8% marks.

At the School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam, Ananthan R. of Science was the topper 99.2% marks. Devika S.J. secured the first position in Class X with 97.8% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Rahul Joseph Bejoy of Science topped Class XII with 99% marks. Rachel David grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.83% marks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Farhan Muhammad was the school topper at Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya with 99% marks in Class XII. Ganesh Rajan grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.8% marks.

Anakha Siva of Humanities with 98.8% marks was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, in Class XII. Vismaya V.S. Nair was the Class X topper with 99.2% marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

At Arya Central School, Pattom, Shreya Anish and Navaneeth G. Nair of Science stream were the school toppers in Class XII with 98.8% marks. Ganga Gopan was the topper in Class X with 98.6% marks. Sarah John of Commerce stream was the topper at Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttam, with 98.6% marks. Daksha Girish secured 99.2% marks to top the school in Class X.

Maria Jacob of Commerce topped Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, with 98% marks. Roja Roy was the Class X topper with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Adithya B. of Science and Tamanna Prajeesh of Humanities with 97.8% marks was the school topper in Class XII. Avni Manoj grabbed the first spot with 97.4%.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Adhik Narayan secured 97.8% marks to top Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar, in Class XII. Shilpa Nair was the Class X topper with 98.8% marks.

Harikrishnan M. Iyer of Commerce was the school topper at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, with 97.4% marks. Tarun Sreenivasan R. and Ganesh P. Nair shared the first position in Class X with 99%.

At Carmel School, Peyad, Rishika Ajayan of Humanities was the school topper with 97.4% marks in Class XII. Abhinavami Rag S.S. topped Class X with a score of 98.6%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adarsh S. of Commerce with 96.2% marks was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam. Advaith Digesh was the Class X topper with 95% marks.

At St. Mary’s Residential Central School, Poojappura, Anju G. Nair of Commerce grabbed the first position in the school with 96.6% marks. In Class X, Nandakishore D.S. was the topper with 97.4% marks.

Devanandan N.B. of Science was the topper in Class XII at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, with 93.2% marks. Vimarsh Kannan topped Class X with 95.3%.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US