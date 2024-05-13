City schools fare well in CBSE Class XII, X exams

City schools posted excellent results in the CBSE Class XII and Class X examinations, the results of which were declared on Monday.

Malavika Sunitha Ranjith of Science and Neha Anoop of Humanities topped Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, with 99.2% marks in Class XII. Aromal S. was the Class X topper with 98.8% marks.

At the School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam, Ananthan R. of Science was the topper 99.2% marks. Devika S.J. secured the first position in Class X with 97.8% marks.

At St. Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Rahul Joseph Bejoy of Science topped Class XII with 99% marks. Rachel David grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.83% marks.

Farhan Muhammad was the school topper at Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya with 99% marks in Class XII. Ganesh Rajan grabbed the top spot in Class X with 98.8% marks.

Anakha Siva of Humanities with 98.8% marks was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pangode, in Class XII. Vismaya V.S. Nair was the Class X topper with 99.2% marks.

At Arya Central School, Pattom, Shreya Anish and Navaneeth G. Nair of Science stream were the school toppers in Class XII with 98.8% marks. Ganga Gopan was the topper in Class X with 98.6% marks. Sarah John of Commerce stream was the topper at Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttam, with 98.6% marks. Daksha Girish secured 99.2% marks to top the school in Class X.

Maria Jacob of Commerce topped Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, with 98% marks. Roja Roy was the Class X topper with 98% marks.

At Kendriya Vidyalaya, Pattom, Adithya B. of Science and Tamanna Prajeesh of Humanities with 97.8% marks was the school topper in Class XII. Avni Manoj grabbed the first spot with 97.4%.

A. Adhik Narayan secured 97.8% marks to top Christ Nagar Central School, Kowdiar, in Class XII. Shilpa Nair was the Class X topper with 98.8% marks.

Harikrishnan M. Iyer of Commerce was the school topper at Chinmaya Vidyalaya, Attukal, with 97.4% marks. Tarun Sreenivasan R. and Ganesh P. Nair shared the first position in Class X with 99%.

At Carmel School, Peyad, Rishika Ajayan of Humanities was the school topper with 97.4% marks in Class XII. Abhinavami Rag S.S. topped Class X with a score of 98.6%.

Adarsh S. of Commerce with 96.2% marks was the topper at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Akkulam. Advaith Digesh was the Class X topper with 95% marks.

At St. Mary’s Residential Central School, Poojappura, Anju G. Nair of Commerce grabbed the first position in the school with 96.6% marks. In Class X, Nandakishore D.S. was the topper with 97.4% marks.

Devanandan N.B. of Science was the topper in Class XII at Loyola School, Sreekaryam, with 93.2% marks. Vimarsh Kannan topped Class X with 95.3%.