City schools fare well in CBSE Class XII exams

At Alan Feldman Public School, Kazhakuttam, Nidhi Narayan topped with 96.4% marks, followed by Aishwarya with 94.2%.

City schools had much to cheer about in the CBSE Class XII results despite the disruptions to academics posed by COVID-19.

Amruthasree of Christ Nagar HSS, Thiruvallam, secured 99.6% marks to top the Science stream. Deepika D.P. was first in Commerce with 98.6% marks. At St.Thomas Central School, Mukkolakkal, Abhimanyu S.V. bagged the top spot in Science with 99.2% marks, Ananya Venu was first in Commerce with 98.4% marks, and Sharan Harish in Humanities with 99.4% marks.

Sivarenjini G.B., topped in Humanities at Jyothis Central School, Kazhakuttam, with 99.2% marks. Nandana S. Biju secured 98.6% marks to top in Science, and Binsha Binu with 98% was first in Commerce. At Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Pattom, A. Visesh Jyothi topped the Science stream with 98.8% marks. Chippy topped Commerce with 97.8% marks. Meera Nair, Rithuparna Anil Kumar, and Vismaya V.S., topped Humanities with 98% marks.

Haifa Shajahan and Amal Nourin of Sarvodaya Central Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, scored 98.8% marks to emerge toppers. Out of 157 students, 68 students secured 90% and above marks. Shilpa S. of Humanities stream and Priyadarshan P. John of Science were the toppers at Saraswathi Vidyalaya, Vattiyurkavu, with 98.6% marks. Karuna K.S. topped Commerce with 98.4% marks.

At KV, Akkulam, Shreya Roshan topped the Science stream with 98.4% marks. Geeta Vats was in first spot in Commerce with 96% marks. Alina Tony was first in the Science stream with 98.4% marks at The School of the Good Shepherd, Akkulam. Nandini Syam Kumar topped Commerce with 98.4% marks, and Ardra Krishnan A.R. in Humanities with 97.4% marks.

At KV, Pangode, Anagha R. and Anaswara A.K. were in first place in Commerce with 98.4% marks. Deepesh U.S. and Nanditha S. Nair topped the Science stream with 97.2% marks. Abhi Sreejith was first in Humanities with 97.8% marks. At Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, Gouri D.S. topped the Science stream with 97.6% marks and Sruthy S. Nair Commerce with 96.8% marks.

At St. Mary’s Central School, Poojappura, S. Revathy Sankar topped Biology-Maths with 97.2% marks, while Anagha V. Nambisan and Jayakrishnan Sivadasan topped Maths-Computer with 95.6% marks. Anjana Krishna U.G. of Commerce secured 95% marks. At Amrita Kairali Vidya Bhavan, Nedumangad, Bismina S. topped with 98% marks in the Science stream. Soorya M.S. scored 95% to bag the first spot in Commerce and Soorya led in Humanities with 96% marks. At Viswabharathy Public School, Neyyattinkara, Krishna S.R. with 97.8% marks was the topper. At Shanthiniketan School, Kunnumpuram, Niranjan A.K. was the topper with 97.8% marks.

Praising Freddy was the school topper with 97.2% in the Science stream at G.R. Public School, Neyyattinkara. Malavika M. Ajay with 97% marks was in first spot in Commerce. Arjun M. Anil was the school topper with 96.2% marks at St. Shantal English Medium School, Malamukal.

At Sai Krishna Public School, Chenkal, Abhishek V.D. was the school topper with 95.8% marks, followed by Ancy A.J. and Sidharth S.S. with 95.6%. Cordova Public School, Ambalathara, secured 100% results.